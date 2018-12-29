Natisha Hiedeman scored 25 points, Erika Davenport had a career-high 20 rebounds in her double-double and No. 22 Marquette cruised past Providence 85-46 in the Big East opener on Saturday at Milwaukee.

Allazia Blockton was held to six points, a dozen below her career average, but that was enough to become the all-time leading scorer at Marquette with 1,989 points, surpassing Jerel McNeal with 1,985 for the men.

Davenport, who was 8 of 13 from the field and made her only 3, was 2 of 8 from the foul line for 19 points, four off her career best.

The Golden Eagles (10-3) took care of this one early, closing the first quarter with an 11-2 run to lead 16-6 and adding the first nine of the second quarter. With the last nine points off the half, Marquette led 40-12 at the break. Hiedeman had 18 points at the intermission as the Golden Eagles shot 50 percent. The Friars were at 10 percent, going 3 of 30, including 1 of 17 in the first quarter when they started a streak of 19-straight misses.

Jovana Nogic led Providence (8-5) with 12 points.

Top ten

NO. 6 STANFORD 69, CAL-ST. NORTHRIDGE 43: At Stanford, Calif., Maya Dodson scored a career-high 16 points and blocked three shots to lift Stanford.

Alanna Smith added 14 points for the Cardinal (10-1), who won their fourth straight since losing at Gonzaga. Lacie Hull scored 10 points.

Local

CARTHAGE 68, GETTYSBURG 62: A huge fourth quarter propelled the Lady Reds to a nonconference win at the D3Hoops.com Classic at Las Vegas, Nev.

Carthage (6-5) trailed 31-27 at halftime and 48-40 entering the final period. The Lady Reds outscored Gettysburg 28-14 in the quarter to earn the victory.

Rachel Szydlowski led Carthage with 18 points, including a lay-up with five minutes left in the game that gave the Lady Reds a 55-54 lead. Madie Kaelber added 16 and Bailey Gilbert 15. Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward scored six points, grabbed four rebounds and had two steals.

PARKSIDE 70, COLORADO SPRINGS 62: At Colorado Springs, Colo., Blair Arthur scored 30 points and the Rangers used a strong second half to win a nonconference game.

Arthur made 8 of 16 shots and all nine of her free throw attempts. Carolina Rahkonen and Ali Bettencourt each added 11. The Rangers (4-6) trailed 33-32 at halftime, but outscored Colorado Springs 38-29 in the second half. 

