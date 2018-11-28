Allazia Blockton scored 28 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 17 and No. 22 Marquette beat crosstown rival UW-Milwaukee 83-74 on Wednesday night at the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee.
Blockton was 11-of-19 shooting, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, for her third 20-point game of the season. Hiedeman also had four 3-pointers.
Erika Davenport added 14 points and Danielle King 10 for the Golden Eagles (5-1), who made 10 of 19 outside the arc for 53 percent.
Two career school records fell for Marquette. Blockton became the leader for field goals made, breaking Julie Sievers' 35-year-old record, and Hiedeman is the new 3-point leader, topping Lori Goerlitz' 23-year-old record.
Sydney Levy led the Panthers (2-5), making 5 of 8 from the arc in scoring a career-high 19 points with Bre Cera and Megan Walstad adding 11 points each. Milwaukee made half of its 22 3-point attempts.
Marquette led by 12 after Blockton's 3-pointer at the end of the half and took its largest lead of 22 after 12-0 run early in the third quarter before the Panthers got as close as seven in the final minute.
NO. 2 UCONN 99, NO. 16 DE PAUL 63: At Hartford, Conn., Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UConn passed its first test of the season against a ranked opponent.
Katie Lou Samuelson added 23 points for the Huskies (6-0), who have a showdown Sunday at top-ranked Notre Dame.
Ashton Millender had 15 points for DePaul (4-3), whose losses have all come against top-25 teams. The Blue Demons have now lost 16 straight to the Huskies since their lone win in the series back in 1983.
NO. 6 MISS. ST. 98, ARK.-LITTLE ROCK 63: At Little Rock, Ark., Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help Mississippi State remain undefeated.
The win is the 43rd straight non-conference victory for the Bulldogs (7-0), who fell just short of scoring 100 points or more for a fifth straight game.
Anriel Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Mississippi State, which shot 57 percent (39 of 68) in the convincing win. Kyra Collier scored 21 points to lead the Trojans (2-4
NO. 10 TEXAS 98, TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO 54: At Austin, Texas, Danni Williams scored 22 points and Texas rolled.
Freshman Audrey Warren had 13 points and five rebounds for the Longhorns (7-0) in her third career start.
Jatarie White added 14 points as Texas coach Karen Aston notched career win No. 250. Marie Benson scored 14 points to lead to lead UTSA (3-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.