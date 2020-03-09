College women: Gamecocks roll to SEC title and stay No. 1

NEW YORK — South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.

The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years.

Coach Dawn Staley's team received 27 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel on Monday. The Gamecocks look poised to be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced next week.

Oregon received the other three first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 2 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks routed No. 7 Stanford in the title game Sunday night. They, too, will most likely not have to travel far. Oregon is expected to be in the Portland Regional.

Baylor fell one spot to No. 3 after losing to unranked Iowa State on Sunday, snapping the Lady Bears' 58-game regular-season conference winning streak. The team also saw its 44-game Big 12 road victory streak end. It was the Lady Bears' first conference loss in three seasons. They now turn their attention to preparing for the Big 12 Conference Tournament this week.