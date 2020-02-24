College women: Gamecocks manage to hold steady at No. 1
0 comments
College women

College women: Gamecocks manage to hold steady at No. 1

  • 0

NEW YORK — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents.

The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years on Sunday and received 27 of 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel.

No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one. Louisville, UConn and Maryland were the next three teams in the poll.

The rest of the rankings got jumbled around, with the exception of No. 20 South Dakota. None of the other teams ranked eighth through 25th were in the same spot as the previous week.

North Carolina State, UCLA and Mississippi State rounded out the first 10 teams in the poll. The Bruins and Bulldogs both lost Sunday.

TCU entered the rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25, while Arkansas fell out.

TCU spent three weeks in the Top 25 in 2018, going as high as No. 22. The Horned Frogs have reached 20 wins for three consecutive seasons and are 11-3 in the Big 12 — the team's most victories in the conference ever. It's the first time TCU has posted at least 11 wins in conference play since going 13-3 in the Mountain West Conference in 2010-11.

Northwestern climbed four places to No. 14 after routing Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Wildcats equaled their best ranking since 2015.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News