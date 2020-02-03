College women: Gamecocks continue to rule the roost

NEW YORK — South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel Monday after routing Mississippi in record fashion and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee. Baylor remained No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The Cardinals got the other first-place vote.

South Carolina held Mississippi without a point for nearly the first 19 minutes of the SEC game on Thursday. The Rebels finished the half with two points, tying the NCAA record for futility.

The last time a Division I team scored as few as two points in a half was Dec. 16, 2016, when Western Kentucky defeated Lipscomb 87-35 after leading 56-2 at halftime.

Stanford, North Carolina State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and UCLA finished off the first 10 teams in the poll. The Bruins fell two spots after losing at Arizona on Friday night. The Wildcats tied for the biggest climb, moving up four spots along with with Maryland.

Gonzaga keeps winning and climbing in the poll. The Bulldogs are 11th this week — their best ranking ever. Gonzaga is 22-1 on the season, with the defeat coming in overtime at Stanford. Both UConn and Louisville stepped away from conference play to have exhibitions against members of the U.S. national team last week.

