NCAA TOURNAMENT
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Second Round
Sunday's results
At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina 72, Florida State 64
At Iowa City
Iowa 68, Missouri 52
Monday's games
At Waco, Texas
Baylor (32-1) vs. California (20-12), 8 p.m.
At Raleigh, N.C.
Kentucky (25-7) vs. N.C. State (27-5), 6 p.m.
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Second Round
Sunday's results
At Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State 85, Clemson 61
At Coral Gables, Fla.
Arizona State 57, Miami 55
At Eugene, Ore.
Oregon 91, Indiana 68
Monday's games
At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota State (27-6) vs. Syracuse (25-8), 6 p.m.
CHICAGO REGIONAL
First Round
Second Round
Sunday's results
College Station, Texas
Texas A&M 78, Marquette 76
Monday's games
At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Michigan State (21-11), 6 p.m.
At Ames, Iowa
Missouri State (23-9) vs. Iowa State (26-8), 8 p.m.
At Stanford, Calif.
BYU (26-6) vs. Stanford (29-4), 10 p.m.
ALBANY REGIONAL
Second Round
Sunday, March 24
At Louisville, Ky.
Louisville 71, Michigan 50
At Storrs, Conn.
UConn 84, Buffalo 72
Monday's games
At Corvallis, Ore.
Gonzaga (29-4) vs. Oregon State (25-7), 8 p.m.
At College Park, Md.
UCLA (21-12) vs. Maryland (29-4), 6 p.m.
