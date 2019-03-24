NCAA TOURNAMENT

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Second Round

Sunday's results

At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina 72, Florida State 64

At Iowa City

Iowa 68, Missouri 52

Monday's games

At Waco, Texas

Baylor (32-1) vs. California (20-12), 8 p.m.

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky (25-7) vs. N.C. State (27-5), 6 p.m.

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Second Round

Sunday's results

At Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State 85, Clemson 61

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State 57, Miami 55

At Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 91, Indiana 68

Monday's games

At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State (27-6) vs. Syracuse (25-8), 6 p.m. 

CHICAGO REGIONAL

First Round

Second Round

Sunday's results

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 78, Marquette 76

Monday's games

At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Michigan State (21-11), 6 p.m.

At Ames, Iowa

Missouri State (23-9) vs. Iowa State (26-8), 8 p.m.

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU (26-6) vs. Stanford (29-4), 10 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL

Second Round

Sunday, March 24

At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 71, Michigan 50

At Storrs, Conn.

UConn 84, Buffalo 72

Monday's games

At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga (29-4) vs. Oregon State (25-7), 8 p.m.

At College Park, Md.

UCLA (21-12) vs. Maryland (29-4), 6 p.m.

