College women for Jan. 14

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. South Carolina (20);16-1;737;4

2. Baylor (7);13-1;724;6

3. Stanford (1);15-1;663;5

4. UConn;13-1;651;1

5. Louisville (2);16-1;605;7

6. Oregon;13-2;601;2

7. UCLA;16-0;588;8

8. Oregon St.;15-1;585;3

9. NC State;15-1;459;9

10. Mississippi St.;15-2;448;13

11. Kentucky;14-2;429;14

12. Texas A&M;14-2;394;10

13. Florida St.;15-2;369;11

14. DePaul;15-2;366;15

15. Indiana;14-3;333;12

16. Gonzaga;16-1;327;16

17. West Virginia;13-1;289;19

18. Arizona St.;13-4;200;—

19. Missouri St.;14-2;186;20

20. Maryland;12-4;159;17

21. Arizona;13-3;157;18

22. Iowa;13-3;109;—

23. Arkansas;14-3;108;21

24. Tennessee;13-3;102;23

25. South Dakota;16-2;86;22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

