College women for Jan. 14

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. South Carolina (20);16-1;737;4
2. Baylor (7);13-1;724;6
3. Stanford (1);15-1;663;5
4. UConn;13-1;651;1
5. Louisville (2);16-1;605;7
6. Oregon;13-2;601;2
7. UCLA;16-0;588;8
8. Oregon St.;15-1;585;3
9. NC State;15-1;459;9
10. Mississippi St.;15-2;448;13
11. Kentucky;14-2;429;14
12. Texas A&M;14-2;394;10
13. Florida St.;15-2;369;11
14. DePaul;15-2;366;15
15. Indiana;14-3;333;12
16. Gonzaga;16-1;327;16
17. West Virginia;13-1;289;19
18. Arizona St.;13-4;200;—
19. Missouri St.;14-2;186;20
20. Maryland;12-4;159;17
21. Arizona;13-3;157;18
22. Iowa;13-3;109;—
23. Arkansas;14-3;108;21
24. Tennessee;13-3;102;23
25. South Dakota;16-2;86;22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.