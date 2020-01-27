College women for Jan. 28
AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. South Carolina (26);19-1;746;1

2. Baylor (3);17-1;716;2

3. Oregon;17-2;671;4

4. UConn;18-1;665;3

5. Louisville (1);20-1;643;5

6. Stanford;18-2;599;6

7. N.C. State;19-1;552;8

8. UCLA;18-1;528;10

9. Mississippi St.;18-3;500;9

10. Oregon St.;16-4;479;7

11. DePaul;19-2;437;11

12. Gonzaga;20-1;382;13

13. Kentucky;15-3;380;12

14. Florida St.;17-3;379;14

15. Texas A&M;17-3;352;15

16. Arizona;16-3;288;18

17. Maryland;16-4;273;20

18. Iowa;17-3;240;19

19. Arizona St.;15-5;212;16

20. Indiana;15-5;152;17

21. South Dakota;19-2;127;24

22. Tennessee;16-4;125;23

23. Northwestern;17-3;111;22

24. Missouri St.;16-3;73;—

25. Arkansas;16-4;56;21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1

