College women for Jan. 28

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. South Carolina (26);19-1;746;1
2. Baylor (3);17-1;716;2
3. Oregon;17-2;671;4
4. UConn;18-1;665;3
5. Louisville (1);20-1;643;5
6. Stanford;18-2;599;6
7. N.C. State;19-1;552;8
8. UCLA;18-1;528;10
9. Mississippi St.;18-3;500;9
10. Oregon St.;16-4;479;7
11. DePaul;19-2;437;11
12. Gonzaga;20-1;382;13
13. Kentucky;15-3;380;12
14. Florida St.;17-3;379;14
15. Texas A&M;17-3;352;15
16. Arizona;16-3;288;18
17. Maryland;16-4;273;20
18. Iowa;17-3;240;19
19. Arizona St.;15-5;212;16
20. Indiana;15-5;152;17
21. South Dakota;19-2;127;24
22. Tennessee;16-4;125;23
23. Northwestern;17-3;111;22
24. Missouri St.;16-3;73;—
25. Arkansas;16-4;56;21
Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1