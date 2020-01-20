College women for Jan. 21
0 comments
agate

College women for Jan. 21

  • 0

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. South Carolina (22);17-1;741;1

2. Baylor (6);15-1;725;2

3. UConn;16-1;665;4

4. Oregon;15-2;658;6

5. Louisville (2);18-1;641;5

6. Stanford;16-2;599;3

7. Oregon St.;16-2;545;8

8. N.C. State;17-1;530;9

9. Mississippi St.;16-2;504;10

10. UCLA;16-1;497;7

11. DePaul;17-2;425;14

12. Kentucky;15-3;378;11

13. Gonzaga;18-1;366;16

14. Florida St.;15-3;358;13

15. Texas A&M;15-3;345;12

16. Arizona St.;15-4;297;18

17. Indiana;14-4;221;15

18. Arizona;15-3;214;21

19. Iowa;15-3;186;22

20. Maryland;13-4;184;20

21. Arkansas;15-3;156;23

22. Northwestern;16-2;118;—

23. Tennessee;14-3;116;24

24. South Dakota;17-2;110;25

25. West Virginia;13-3;63;17

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News