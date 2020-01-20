College women for Jan. 21

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. South Carolina (22);17-1;741;1
2. Baylor (6);15-1;725;2
3. UConn;16-1;665;4
4. Oregon;15-2;658;6
5. Louisville (2);18-1;641;5
6. Stanford;16-2;599;3
7. Oregon St.;16-2;545;8
8. N.C. State;17-1;530;9
9. Mississippi St.;16-2;504;10
10. UCLA;16-1;497;7
11. DePaul;17-2;425;14
12. Kentucky;15-3;378;11
13. Gonzaga;18-1;366;16
14. Florida St.;15-3;358;13
15. Texas A&M;15-3;345;12
16. Arizona St.;15-4;297;18
17. Indiana;14-4;221;15
18. Arizona;15-3;214;21
19. Iowa;15-3;186;22
20. Maryland;13-4;184;20
21. Arkansas;15-3;156;23
22. Northwestern;16-2;118;—
23. Tennessee;14-3;116;24
24. South Dakota;17-2;110;25
25. West Virginia;13-3;63;17
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.