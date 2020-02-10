College women for Feb. 11

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. South Carolina (27);22-1;747;1
2. Baylor (3);21-1;716;2
3. Oregon;22-2;697;3
4. N.C. State;22-1;624;7
5. UConn;20-2;622;4
6. Mississippi St.;22-3;605;8
7. UCLA;21-2;576;10
8. Stanford;21-3;547;6
9. Louisville;21-3;506;5
10. Maryland;20-4;450;13
11. Oregon St.;19-5;428;9
12. Arizona;19-4;426;12
13. DePaul;22-3;382;14
14. Florida St.;20-4;368;17
15. Gonzaga;23-2;324;11
16. Texas A&M;18-5;251;16
17. Iowa;20-4;243;20
18. Kentucky;18-5;221;15
19. Northwestern;19-3;191;21
20. Indiana;19-6;176;18
21. South Dakota;22-2;146;22
22. Arizona St.;16-8;128;19
23. Arkansas;19-5;118;25
24. Missouri St.;20-3;106;24
25. Tennessee;17-6;47;23
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.