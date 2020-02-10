College women for Feb. 11
College women for Feb. 11

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. South Carolina (27);22-1;747;1

2. Baylor (3);21-1;716;2

3. Oregon;22-2;697;3

4. N.C. State;22-1;624;7

5. UConn;20-2;622;4

6. Mississippi St.;22-3;605;8

7. UCLA;21-2;576;10

8. Stanford;21-3;547;6

9. Louisville;21-3;506;5

10. Maryland;20-4;450;13

11. Oregon St.;19-5;428;9

12. Arizona;19-4;426;12

13. DePaul;22-3;382;14

14. Florida St.;20-4;368;17

15. Gonzaga;23-2;324;11

16. Texas A&M;18-5;251;16

17. Iowa;20-4;243;20

18. Kentucky;18-5;221;15

19. Northwestern;19-3;191;21

20. Indiana;19-6;176;18

21. South Dakota;22-2;146;22

22. Arizona St.;16-8;128;19

23. Arkansas;19-5;118;25

24. Missouri St.;20-3;106;24

25. Tennessee;17-6;47;23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.

