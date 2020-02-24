College women for Feb. 25

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3
4. Stanford 24-3 635 4
5. Louisville 25-3 624 5
6. UConn 23-3 605 6
7. Maryland 23-4 587 7
8. NC State 23-3 523 10
9. UCLA 23-4 493 8
10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9
11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13
12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16
13. Arizona 22-5 379 11
14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18
15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14
16. DePaul 25-4 324 12
17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15
18. Iowa 22-5 260 19
19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17
20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20
21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23
22. Indiana 21-7 127 24
23. Princeton 21-1 83 25
24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21
25. TCU 20-5 59 -
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.