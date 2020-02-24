College women for Feb. 25
College women for Feb. 25

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3

4. Stanford 24-3 635 4

5. Louisville 25-3 624 5

6. UConn 23-3 605 6

7. Maryland 23-4 587 7

8. NC State 23-3 523 10

9. UCLA 23-4 493 8

10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9

11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13

12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16

13. Arizona 22-5 379 11

14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18

15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14

16. DePaul 25-4 324 12

17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15

18. Iowa 22-5 260 19

19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17

20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20

21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23

22. Indiana 21-7 127 24

23. Princeton 21-1 83 25

24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21

25. TCU 20-5 59 -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.

