College women for Dec. 21

14. Kentucky (10-1) did not play. Next: at California, Saturday.

15. Mississippi State (10-2) beat South Florida 86-61. Next: vs. Little Rock, Sunday, Dec. 29.

16. DePaul (9-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Friday.

17. Gonzaga (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Missouri State, Friday.

18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Friday.

20. Missouri State (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Gonzaga, Friday.

21. Arkansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.

22. West Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (8-2) did not play. Next: at Portland State, Saturday.

24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

