Asia Durr scored 24 points, and No. 3 Louisville pulled away to beat Clemson 75-67 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at Greensboro, N.C.
Dana Evans had seven of her 15 points during a fourth-quarter run that helped the second-seeded Cardinals (28-2) separate themselves from the Tigers and advance to the semifinals for the fifth time in five years in the ACC.
NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 95, NO. CAROLINA 77: At Greensboro, N.C., Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points for Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinal.
Brianna Turner had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jackie Young finished with 19 points and nine assists to help the top-seeded Fighting Irish (28-3) win their seventh straight and avenge one of their two league losses.
NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 83, TENNESSEE 68: At Greenville, S.C., Anriel Howard scored 26 points, Southeastern Conference player of the year Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Mississippi State won in the Southeastern Conference tournament.
The Bulldogs (28-2) turned a close game into a runaway with a 24-7 run over the final eight minutes of the second quarter.
NO. 6 OREGON 77, ARIZONA 63: At Las Vegas, Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. Ruthy Hebard led Oregon (28-3) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
NO. 7 STANFORD 72, CAL 54: At Las Vegas, Kiana Williams scored 23 points, Alanna Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Stanford won in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. Dijonai Carrington added 16 points for Stanford (26-4).
NO. 8 MARYLAND 71, MICHIGAN STATE 55: At Indianapolis, Kaila Charles scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half and Maryland used a stifling defense to pull away in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
The Terrapins (27-3) head into Saturday's semifinal game with 12 wins in their last 13 games and chasing their fourth league tourney crown in five years. They've already won the Big Ten's regular-season title.
NO. 9 N.C. STATE 69, NO. 22 FLORIDA 62: At Greensboro, N.C., Elissa Cunane had 22 points, and North Carolina State held on to win a Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinal.
NO. 10 IOWA 70, INDIANA 61: AT Indianapolis, Megan Gustafson scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
