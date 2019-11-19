College women: Despite scoring 122 points, Bulldogs unhappy

Despite another lopsided win where Mississippi State put up over 120 points, coach Vic Schaefer wasn't happy.

Only four of his players were on time for the afternoon shootaround and his team gave up way too many points in a 122-82 rout of Troy on Monday night at Starkville, Miss.

"Our immaturity really shows. It's glaring. Almost to a point that it's embarrassing," Schaefer said. "It's on me. It's not their fault. It's my job to teach and coach these young ladies to do the little things. There's a big picture for me."

Schaefer was proud of the leadership of his point guard Myah Taylor who threw in a career game and also kept the coach from earning a technical foul prior to the opening tip when he was contemplating starting just those four players. Instead, Taylor helped lift the team up and get them going.

The sophomore point guard had a career-high 20 points in the game and added seven assists, five steals, three rebounds. She was also 8 of 11 shooting.

"I take pride in defense and helping my teammates. I saw with the team that the energy wasn't there so I tried to show them that we needed to pick it up. I tried to bring that tonight for my team and go out and play as hard as I can."

