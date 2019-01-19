Crystal Dangerfield did it all for UConn.

Dangerfield had a career-high 26 points with nine assists and no turnovers to help lead No. 2 UConn to an 88-67 victory over Temple on Saturday.

Dangerfield broke out of a shooting slump by hitting 10 of 14, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers. She entered having missed 21 of her last 28 shots over three games.

Napheesa Collier added a season-high 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (16-1, 5-0 American), who have won five in a row since their lone loss, 68-57 at Baylor on Jan. 3. UConn remained undefeated in league play since joining the American Athletic Conference, improving to 106-0.

Megan Walker added 11 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 10 for UConn.

Local

FERRIS STATE 74, PARKSIDE 60: The Rangers got within two points in the fourth quarter, but lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Big Rapids, Mich.

Parkside (6-10, 4-6 GLIAC) trailed 38-21 at halftime, but held the Bulldogs (9-7, 6-4 GLIAC) to nine points in the third quarter to get back into the game.

Blair Arthur led the Rangers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Ali Bettencourt added 17 points.

"It was a tough loss for us today," said Parkside's first year head coach Jen Conley. "I thought their full court press took us out of our rhythm offensively."

