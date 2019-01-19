Crystal Dangerfield did it all for UConn.
Dangerfield had a career-high 26 points with nine assists and no turnovers to help lead No. 2 UConn to an 88-67 victory over Temple on Saturday.
Dangerfield broke out of a shooting slump by hitting 10 of 14, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers. She entered having missed 21 of her last 28 shots over three games.
Napheesa Collier added a season-high 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (16-1, 5-0 American), who have won five in a row since their lone loss, 68-57 at Baylor on Jan. 3. UConn remained undefeated in league play since joining the American Athletic Conference, improving to 106-0.
Megan Walker added 11 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 10 for UConn.
Local
FERRIS STATE 74, PARKSIDE 60: The Rangers got within two points in the fourth quarter, but lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Big Rapids, Mich.
Parkside (6-10, 4-6 GLIAC) trailed 38-21 at halftime, but held the Bulldogs (9-7, 6-4 GLIAC) to nine points in the third quarter to get back into the game.
Blair Arthur led the Rangers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Ali Bettencourt added 17 points.
"It was a tough loss for us today," said Parkside's first year head coach Jen Conley. "I thought their full court press took us out of our rhythm offensively."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.