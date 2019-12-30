College women: Carthage defense tightens the screws in win

POLL: UConn finished off the decade in the same spot where it began — No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Huskies received 19 first-place votes on Monday, beating No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State, which both got five first-place votes. South Carolina and Stanford round out the top five. With few games this week because of the holidays, the first 22 teams in the poll stayed the same as the previous week.

It’s been some decade for the Huskies: five national championships, a total of 17 losses and all 194 weeks ranked in the top five. UConn has been the No. 1 team in the Top 25 in 111 of them, a run that included an 111-game winning streak.

Minnesota returned to the rankings this week at No. 24 riding an 11-game winning streak. Lindsay Whalen’s team was ranked 23rd in the preseason poll before falling out after a loss to Missouri State in the opener. Minnesota replaced Michigan, which fell out of the rankings.

