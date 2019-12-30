College women: Carthage defense tightens the screws in win

The Carthage College women’s basketball team got downright defensive Monday afternoon, holding Adrian College to 20 percent shooting in a 41-32 win at the Basketball Destinations Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn.
The Lady Reds (6-5) led 15-9 after the first quarter and held the Bulldogs (5-6) to single-digit scoring in the next three quarters. Adrian also went 0 for 17 on 3-pointers.
Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds for Carthage.
On Sunday, an 18-0 run to begin the fourth quarter helped Carthage beat Nazareth College 58-51 at the tournament.
Senior Maggie Berigan scored a season-high 16 points and grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds. Woodward scored 15 points and had six rebounds.
NO. 16 DE PAUL 89, MARQUETTE 71: At Chicago, Lexi Held scored 22 points, Chante Stonewall scored 13 of her 20 points in a turnaround second quarter as DePaul rallied to open Big East Conference play on Sunday.
The Blue Demons (11-2, 1-0 Big East) had won nine of their last 10, the sole loss to then-No. 2 UConn. DePaul came out of the opening quarter trailing Marquette 12-9, but blew ahead by outscoring the Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1) 56-41 over the second and third quarters.
Lauren Van Kleunen scored a season-high 19 points for Marquette, hitting 7 of 11 from the field. Selena Lott added 18 points with six assists but had seven turnovers.
POLL: UConn finished off the decade in the same spot where it began — No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
The Huskies received 19 first-place votes on Monday, beating No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State, which both got five first-place votes. South Carolina and Stanford round out the top five. With few games this week because of the holidays, the first 22 teams in the poll stayed the same as the previous week.
It’s been some decade for the Huskies: five national championships, a total of 17 losses and all 194 weeks ranked in the top five. UConn has been the No. 1 team in the Top 25 in 111 of them, a run that included an 111-game winning streak.
Minnesota returned to the rankings this week at No. 24 riding an 11-game winning streak. Lindsay Whalen’s team was ranked 23rd in the preseason poll before falling out after a loss to Missouri State in the opener. Minnesota replaced Michigan, which fell out of the rankings.