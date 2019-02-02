Kalani Brown dominated inside with 23 points on nine layups, adding free throws on five of those after being fouled, and top-ranked Baylor won its 32nd consecutive Big 12 game, 96-37 over Texas Tech on Saturday at Waco, Texas..
It was the biggest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game for the Lady Bears (19-1, 9-0 Big 12).
Brown, the 6-foot-7 senior post, had 10 points in the first 3:10, pushing Baylor to a quick 12-4 lead in its first home game as a No. 1 team in nearly six years.
Sydney Goodson had 13 points for the Lady Raiders (10-11, 1-9). They have lost seven in a row.
NO. 2 UCONN 65, CINCINNATI 55: At Cincinnati, Napheesa Collier scored 20 points to reach 2,000 in her career, and UConn struggled as it moved past its loss at Louisville, holding on to beat Cincinnati.
Collier became the fifth Husky to have 2,000 career points along with 1,000 rebounds, reaching the mark with a layup in the third quarter. She got her 1,000th rebound Thursday night at Louisville.
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 76, CLEMSON 44: At Clemson, Jazmine Jones tied her career high with 17 points and Louisville followed up its victory over No. 2 UConn with the rout over Clemson.
Dana Evans had 15 points for Louisville (21-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kobi Thornton led Clemson (14-8, 5-4) with nine points, all in the first half.
NO. 8 STANFORD 75, CAL 50: At Stanford, Calif., Kiana Williams and DiJonai Carrington each scored 19 points and Stanford beat California, less than 48 hours after losing to the Bears.
Local
MICH. TECH 60, PARKSIDE 47: An ugly fourth quarter doomed the Rangers in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
The Huskies (14-7, 10-3 GLIAC) outscored Parkside 18-9 in the final period to break open a close game. Carolina Rahkonen scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Rangers (8-11, 6-7 GLIAC).
ILL. WESLEYAN 85, CARTHAGE 73: Bailey Gilbert scored 25 points but the Lady Reds lost a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Kenosha. Madie Kaelber added 13 for Carthage (14-7, 8-4 CCIW). Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward scored six points.
