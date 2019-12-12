College women: Blue Demons find their range vs. the Irish

Sonya Morris scored 29 points and hit a career-best five of DePaul's 16 3-pointers as the No. 16 Blue Demons pulled away late to beat Notre Dame 105-94 at South Bend, Ind., and win their sixth game in a row.

DePaul (8-1) snapped its 11-game skid against the Irish.

Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (5-7) with a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting. Freshman Anaya Peoples had season highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

NO. 11 TEXAS A&M 80, TCU 78: At College Station, Texas, Chennedy Carter scored seven of her 25 points in the final 1:16, including the go-ahead basket with three seconds to go for Texas A&M.

Carter was 12-of-22 shooting and added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. N'Dea Jones had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Texas A&M (8-1).

Lauren Heard led the Horned Frogs (7-1) with 21 points — her third consecutive game with at least 20 points.

NO. 12 INDIANA 64, BUTLER 53: At Indianapolis, Ali Patberg scored 14 points and Indiana won its fourth straight.

Grace Berger scored 12 points and Makenzie Holmes added 10 points for Indiana (9-1). Kristen Spolyar led the Bulldogs (6-3) with 15 points.