Juicy Landrum scored a career-high 23 points, Kalani Brown had 16 points and four blocks and the No. 4 Baylor women went on a huge first-half run before coasting to a 79-55 victory over TCU on Saturday at Forth Worth, Texas.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) had a 20-0 spurt that started late in the first quarter and covered most of the second, when they outscored the Horned Frogs 19-2 for a 35-11 halftime lead.

Lauren Cox had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in coach Kim Mulkey's 250th Big 12 regular-season win, which came two games after win No. 550 for her at Baylor.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 83, MICHIGAN 69: At College Park, Md., Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, Shakira Austin had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Maryland (15-1).

Local

PARKSIDE 73, WAYNE ST. 68: A big second quarter helped the Rangers win a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.

Parkside (5-9, 3-5 GLIAC) outscored the Warriors (8-7, 3-4 GLIAC) 24-5 in the second period to take 41-22 halftime lead. Ali Bettencourt scored 18 points, while Carolina Rahkonen added 15.

CARTHAGE 73, AUGUSTANA 54: The Lady Reds led 27-15 after the first quarter and rolled to a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win at Rock Island, Ill.

Autumn Kalis scored 21 for Carthage (11-5, 5-2 CCIW), while Madie Kaelber added 17. Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward had 10 points and three rebounds.

