Kalani Brown had 20 points and 17 rebounds as No. 8 Baylor won over a top-ranked team for the first time, beating UConn 68-57 Thursday night and handing the Huskies their first regular-season loss in more than four years.
The Huskies (11-1) hadn't lost a regular-season game in regulation since a 76-70 home loss to Baylor in a Nos. 1 vs. 2 matchup on Feb. 18, 2013 — a span of 163 games. Their only regular-season loss since then was 88-86 in overtime at Stanford on Nov. 14, 2014. They had won 126 consecutive regular-season games, 58 of them non-conference matchups.
The Huskies had their only lead at 2-0 when Crystal Dangerfield scored in the opening minute of the game.
Chloe Jackson added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Baylor (10-1), while NaLyssa Smith had 12 points. Juicy Landrum scored 11 points while Lauren Cox added nine points and seven rebounds.
NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 100, PITT 44: At South Bend, Ind., Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale had 18 and Notre Dame won for the sixth straight time.
The Fighting Irish (13-1) rolled in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Ogunbowale reached double figures for her 35th straight game, and Mabrey added seven assists.
Jackie Young had 16 points to become Notre Dame's fifth starter with 1,000 or more points.
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 73, NO. CAROLINA 66: At Lousiville, Ky., Jazmine Jones scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Arica Carter added 14 points and Louisville won in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.
Louisville (13-0) led by 19 points late in the first half, but the Tar Heels (9-6) made it interesting with a couple third-quarter runs. Stephanie Watts' layup with 38 second left in the quarter cut it to 55-47.
Janelle Bailey and Watts led the Tar Heels with 16 points apiece.
NO. 7 MISS. ST. 93, ARKANSAS 69: At Fayetteville, Ark., Jordan Danberry scored a career-high 26 points and Mississippi State opened Southeastern Conference play with a victory over Arkansas.
Danberry, from Conway, Arkansas, transferred from the Razorbacks to the Bulldogs (13-1) as a sophomore. The senior guard scored 14 of her points in the first quarter and finished 11 of 21 from the field, topping her previous scoring mark of 20 points, against Washington last month.
Teaira McCowan added 16 points and 22 rebounds for Mississippi State.
Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas (11-4, 0-1) with 25 points.
NO. 9 N.C. STATE 63, DUKE 51: At Raleigh. N.C., Grace Hunter scored 14 points and North Carolina State beat Duke in their Atlantic Coast Conference to match the best start in program history.
Aislinn Konig also had 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Erika Cassell and Elissa Cunane finished with 11 points apiece, with Cunane scoring seven straight points in the final 3 minutes. That helped the Wolfpack (14-0) join late Hall of Famer Kay Yow's 1999-2000 team as the only ones at the school to begin a season with 14 straight wins.
Haley Gorecki scored 19 points and Mikayla Boykin finished with 13 for the Blue Devils (8-5).
NO. 10 TENNESSEE 78, AUBURN 69: At Auburn, Ala., Meme Jackson scored 27 points and Rennia Davis had 23 points and 14 rebounds in Tennessee's victory in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
The Lady Vols (12-1) took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, watched it slip away and then took control again. The Tigers (12-2) came in riding a nine-game winning streak and flirted with the upset into the final minutes. Unique Thompson led the Tigers with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Local
NORTHWOOD 70, PARKSIDE 53: The Rangers suffered through a cold shooting night and lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimon Gymnasium in Somers.
Parkside (4-7, 2-3 GLIAC), trailed 32-22 at halftime, shot 36.4 percent from the field for the game, and made only two of 23 3-point attempts (8.7 percent).
Shelby Cheston led the Rangers with 17 points. She also grabbed six rebounds, Caroline Rahkonnen added eight points.
