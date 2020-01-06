College women basketball for Jan. 7
College women basketball for Jan. 7

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. UConn (19);12-0;721;1

2. Oregon (7);12-1;708;2

3. Oregon St. (3);14-0;682;3

4. South Carolina (1);14-1;669;4

5. Stanford;13-1;626;5

6. Baylor;11-1;614;6

7. Louisville;14-1;574;7

8. UCLA;14-0;531;10

9. N.C. State;14-0;529;9

10. Texas A&M;13-1;468;11

11. Florida St.;14-1;465;8

12. Indiana;12-2;389;14

13. Mississippi St.;14-2;371;15

14. Kentucky;12-2;367;13

15. DePaul;13-2;316;16

16. Gonzaga;14-1;303;17

17. Maryland;10-3;278;12

18. Arizona;13-1;243;18

19. West Virginia;11-1;239;19

20. Missouri St.;12-2;155;21

21. Arkansas;13-2;150;20

22. South Dakota;15-2;92;—

23. Tennessee;11-3;89;22

24. Michigan;11-3;71;—

25. Princeton;12-1;19;—

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.

