College women basketball for Jan. 7

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. UConn (19);12-0;721;1
2. Oregon (7);12-1;708;2
3. Oregon St. (3);14-0;682;3
4. South Carolina (1);14-1;669;4
5. Stanford;13-1;626;5
6. Baylor;11-1;614;6
7. Louisville;14-1;574;7
8. UCLA;14-0;531;10
9. N.C. State;14-0;529;9
10. Texas A&M;13-1;468;11
11. Florida St.;14-1;465;8
12. Indiana;12-2;389;14
13. Mississippi St.;14-2;371;15
14. Kentucky;12-2;367;13
15. DePaul;13-2;316;16
16. Gonzaga;14-1;303;17
17. Maryland;10-3;278;12
18. Arizona;13-1;243;18
19. West Virginia;11-1;239;19
20. Missouri St.;12-2;155;21
21. Arkansas;13-2;150;20
22. South Dakota;15-2;92;—
23. Tennessee;11-3;89;22
24. Michigan;11-3;71;—
25. Princeton;12-1;19;—
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.