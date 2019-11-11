College women: Badgers, Golden Eagles both earn home wins

Senior Suzanne Gilreath scored 21 points and senior Kendra Van Leeuwen dished out 11 assists as Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 78-65 victory against Wofford at the Kohl Center on Sunday.

Gilreath, a 3-point shooting specialist throughout her career, hit five 3-pointers as the Badgers (2-0) were 10-for-20 from beyond the arc as a team. Often a liability on defense in the past, she’s continued to work on that part of her game and came up with a couple big steals against Wofford (0-2).

Van Leeuwen’s 11 assists were one shy of her career high against Arkansas last season. Those assists came on passes to six teammates, three of them to Gilreath.

Chloe Wanink, a redshirt senior from Cameron, Wis., led the Terriers with 13 points.

Marquette closed out a busy opening week of the season with a 58-41 over Illinois State on Sunday at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Golden Eagles (3-0) were led by redshirt junior Lauren Van Kleunen with 14 points, while freshmen Jordan King and Nirel Lougbo each added nine points. Sophomore Chloe Marotta had a strong presence on the boards once again with nine rebounds, while senior Altia Anderson took down seven.