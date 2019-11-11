College women: Badgers, Golden Eagles both earn home wins

Senior Suzanne Gilreath scored 21 points and senior Kendra Van Leeuwen dished out 11 assists as Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 78-65 victory against Wofford at the Kohl Center on Sunday.
Gilreath, a 3-point shooting specialist throughout her career, hit five 3-pointers as the Badgers (2-0) were 10-for-20 from beyond the arc as a team. Often a liability on defense in the past, she’s continued to work on that part of her game and came up with a couple big steals against Wofford (0-2).
Van Leeuwen’s 11 assists were one shy of her career high against Arkansas last season. Those assists came on passes to six teammates, three of them to Gilreath.
Chloe Wanink, a redshirt senior from Cameron, Wis., led the Terriers with 13 points.
- Marquette closed out a busy opening week of the season with a 58-41 over Illinois State on Sunday at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee.
The Golden Eagles (3-0) were led by redshirt junior Lauren Van Kleunen with 14 points, while freshmen Jordan King and Nirel Lougbo each added nine points. Sophomore Chloe Marotta had a strong presence on the boards once again with nine rebounds, while senior Altia Anderson took down seven.
Marquette got on the board first and never trailed Illinois State (1-1), taking its biggest lead of 21 points as the fourth quarter was winding down. The Golden Eagles had just 13 turnovers, while dishing out 21 assists and they scored 15 points off of the Redbirds’ miscues.
Marquette shot 45.5 percent (25-55) from the floor and held Illinois State to just 16-for-59 at 27.1 percent.
“I am really proud of our team,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “It has been a long first week, but a great first week with three wins in six days.”
- Oregon remained a solid No. 1 in The Associated Press poll Monday, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes.
Baylor was second, claiming the other two first-place ballots. The Lady Bears were followed by Stanford, Connecticut and Texas A&M. South Carolina moved up to sixth after an impressive road victory over then-No. 4 Maryland on Sunday.