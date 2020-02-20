College women: Badgers fall to Maryland at home

Kaila Charles scored 16 points while Shakira Austin and Diamond Miller each added 12 to help No. 7 Maryland rout Wisconsin 65-56 at Madison on Wednesday.

Maryland (22-5, 14-2 Big Ten) holds a half-game lead in the conference standings ahead of Northwestern with two games to go in the regular season.

Junior Niya Beverley and freshman reserve Julie Pospisilova scored 10 points apiece for the Badgers (11-16, 3-13).

NO. 6 UCONN 74, TULANE 31: At Hartford, Conn., Anna Makurat and Megan Walker each scored 18 points and UConn secured a share of its seventh straight American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa recorded her sixth double-double of the season, her first since December, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Huskies (22-3, 12-0 American).

Krystal Freeman and Irina Parau each scored seven points to lead Tulane (12-14, 7-6).

NO. 18 NORTHWESTERN 82, RUTGERS 65: At Evanston, Ill., Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points and Veronica Burton added 23 as Northwestern won its sixth straight.