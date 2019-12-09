College woemn: After crazy week, Stanford still at the top

Connecticut jumped to No. 2 behind Stanford in The Associated Press women’s Top 25 rankings released Monday after another week filled with upsets.

The Cardinal garnered 27 of the 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. UConn jumped up two spots, seven points in front of No. 3 Oregon, after routing longtime rival Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

Oregon State moved up to fourth behind the rival Ducks and South Carolina was fifth. Connecticut, Oregon and Oregon State each received a first-place vote.

Louisville fell from No. 2 to seventh after losing at Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. No. 15 Mississippi State fell out of the top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2016 after losing to West Virginia. Those upsets came a week after then-No. 1 Oregon and then-No. 2 Baylor lost.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“I can’t remember an early season in women’s basketball that was anything like this,” ESPN analyst and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo said. “This is what many women’s college basketball fans have been hoping for — more really good teams and No. 1s that are touchable. I’m eager to see what’s next.”

Baylor, Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the top 10.