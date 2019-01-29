Kyle Guy hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with two minutes left in overtime to help third-ranked Virginia hold off No. 23 North Carolina State 66-65 on Tuesday night at Raleigh, N.C.
Ty Jerome had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). His last assist was the drive-and-kick feed for Guy's tough corner 3 that broke a 61-all tie.
NO. 1 TENNESSEE 92, SO. CAROLINA 70: At Columbia, S.C., Admiral Schofield had 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead Tennessee to its school record-tying 15th straight victory. Grant Williams added 23 points for the Vols (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference).
NO. 5 MICHIGAN 65, OHIO ST. 49: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Zavier Simpson had 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for Michigan. Jordan Poole added 15 points for the Wolverines (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten). Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) has lost six of seven.
NO. 7 KENTUCKY 87, VANDERBILT 52: At Nashville, Tenn., P.J. Washington had a double-double by halftime and finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds as rolled to its seventh straight victory.
NO. 9 NO. CAROLINA 77, GA. TECH 54: At Atlanta, Cameron Johnson scored 22 points and North Carolina won its fourth straight game. Coby White added 19 points and shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range for North Carolina (16-4, 6-1 ACC).
