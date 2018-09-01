AP TOP 25 RESULTS

No. 1 Alabama (0-0) vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla.. late.  

No. 2 Clemson (1-0) beat Furman 48-7.  

No. 3 Georgia (1-0) beat Austin Peay 45-0.  

No. 4 Wisconsin (1-0) beat Western Kentucky 34-3,  

No. 5 Ohio State (1-0) beat Oregon State 77-31.  

No. 6 Washington (0-1) lost to No. 9 Auburn 21-16.  

No. 7 Oklahoma (1-0) beat FAU 63-14.  

No. 9 Auburn (1-0) beat No. 6 Washington 21-16.  

No. 10 Penn State (1-0) beat Appalachian State 45-38, OT.  

No. 11 Michigan State (1-0) beat Utah State 38-31.

No. 12 Notre Dame (0-0) vs. No. 14 Michigan, late.

No. 13 Stanford (1-0) beat San Diego State 31-10.

No. 14 Michigan (0-0) at No. 12 Notre Dame, late.

No. 15 Southern Cal (1-0) beat UNLV 43-21. 

No. 16 TCU (1-0) beat Southern U. 55-7.  

No. 17 West Virginia (1-0) beat Tennessee 40-14.  

No. 18 Mississippi State (0-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin, late.

No. 21 UCF (1-0) beat UConn 56-17.

No. 22 Boise State (1-0) beat Troy 56-20.  

No. 23 Texas (0-1) lost to Maryland 34-29.  

No. 24 Oregon (0-0) vs. Bowling Green, late.

STATE

Wisconsin 34, Western Kentucky 3

UW-Eau Claire 45, Loras 13

UW-Oshkosh 20, Carthage 9

Lake Forest 38, Wis. Lutheran 30

Lawrence 20, Grinnell 13

MIDWEST

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

EAST

Boston 55, UMass 21

Bryant 41, New Haven 31

Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17

Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

UCF 56, UConn 17

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Villanova 19, Temple 17

Wagner 40, Bowie State 23

SOUTH

Auburn 21, Washington 16

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Clemson 48, Furman 7

Duke 34, Army 14

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine's 14

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Maryland 34, Texas 29

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Samford 66, Shorter 9

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Houston 45, Rice 27

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

TCU 55, Southern 7

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

FAR WEST

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

California 24, North Carolina 17

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13

Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34

Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

