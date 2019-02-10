EAST

Canisius 64, St. Peter's 60

Iona 79, Niagara 76

Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 67

Siena 59, Rider 57

UMBC 67, Maine 66

SOUTH

George Mason 84, La Salle 76

Memphis 78, UConn 71

South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT

MIDWEST

Iowa 80, Northwestern 79

Loyola of Chicago 56, Valparaiso 51

Missouri St. 66, Illinois St. 65

Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59

Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52

Oral Roberts 86, South Dakota 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 65, Cincinnati 58

UCF 71, SMU 65

FAR WEST

Oregon 69, Stanford 46

UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

2. Louisville (23-1) beat beat Virginia Tech 72-63.

3. Oregon (23-1) beat No. 11 Stanford 88-48.

4. Notre Dame (22-3) beat No. 24 Florida State 97-70.

6. Mississippi State (22-1) beat Tennessee 91-63.

7. Oregon State (20-4) beat California 82-74.

8. Marquette (21-3) beat beat Villanova 93-55.

9. N.C. State (21-2) lost to No. 24 Florida State 75-70.

10. Maryland (22-2) beat beat No. 20 Rutgers 62-48.

EAST

Drexel 58, Delaware 41

Duquesne 85, Dayton 57

Fordham 64, George Mason 53

James Madison 59, Hofstra 44

Maryland 62, Rutgers 48

Miami 65, Pittsburgh 51

Michigan 66, Penn St. 62

Northeastern 77, Towson 68

Saint Joseph's 41, George Washington 38

St. John's 60, Providence 57

Syracuse 96, Boston College 69

UMass 56, Rhode Island 34

SOUTH

Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 52

Georgia 93, Florida 58

Georgia Tech 60, Wake Forest 46

Houston 54, South Florida 52

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 63

Mississippi St. 91, Tennessee 63

North Carolina 70, Clemson 64

UNC-Wilmington 66, William & Mary 58

Virginia 53, Duke 47

MIDWEST

Bradley 81, Evansville 63

Cincinnati 82, Wichita St. 54

Creighton 80, Seton Hall 71

DePaul 76, Georgetown 71

Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 55

IUPUI 64, Cleveland St. 36

Illinois 78, Wisconsin 68

Illinois St. 78, Indiana St. 70

Iowa 78, Ohio St. 52

Marquette 93, Villanova 55

Minnesota 73, Northwestern 64

Missouri 69, Vanderbilt 46

N. Iowa 64, Valparaiso 56

Nebraska 67, Purdue 61

Notre Dame 97, Florida St. 70

Saint Louis 69, La Salle 58

Youngstown St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 59

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 75, Arkansas 72

Kansas St. 83, Oklahoma 75

Tulsa 72, Tulane 67

FAR WEST

Colorado 81, Southern Cal 76

Oregon 88, Stanford 48

Oregon St. 82, California 74

UCLA 100, Utah 90

 

