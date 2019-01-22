Charles Matthews made a baseline floater at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Michigan to a 59-57 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night at Ann Arbor, Mich., after the Golden Gophers scored 10 straight points to tie the game late.
On the final possession, Iggy Brazdeikis drove to the basket and had his shot blocked by Eric Curry, but the ball bounced right to Matthews to the left of the rim and he had time to release a shot that went high in the air and dropped through with no time remaining.
Brazdeikis scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half as Michigan (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) struggled through much of the game.
NO. 2 DUKE 79, PITT 64: At Pittsburgh, Zion Williamson hit his first 10 shots on his way to 25 points, fellow freshman RJ Barrett scored 26 and Duke had little trouble with Pittsburgh.
Williamson finished 11 of 13 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils (16-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 68, WAKE FOREST 45: At Charlottesville, Va., Kyle Guy and Jay Huff scored 12 points each, and Virginia opened with a 25-3 run in a victory. De'Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite had 11 points each for the Cavaliers (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
NO. 8 KENTUCKY 76, NO. 22 MISS. ST. 55: At Lexington, Ky., PJ Washington scored 21 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and made big 3-pointers down the stretch as Kentucky pulled away for its fifth consecutive victory.
