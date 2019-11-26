College roundup: Virginia Tech upends No. 3 Michigan State in Maui

Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii on Monday.
The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half. The Hokies (6-0) — projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league’s preseason poll — went up 10 with 4 ½ minutes left before Michigan State (3-2) fought back within one.
Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left, and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young’s first season.
NO. 4 KANSAS 93, CHAMINADE 63: Devin Dotson scored 19 points, Udoka Azubuike added 15 despite early foul trouble and Kansas (4-1) cruised at the Maui Invitational.
NO. 10 OHIO ST. 71, KENT ST. 52: At Columbus, Ohio, Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and Ohio State (6-0) recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State to pull away.
Women
NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI 74, MARQUETTE 68: At Milwaukee, Marquette gave the undefeated Bulldogs all they could handle before losing.
The Golden Eagles (4-2) closed the game on an 18-7 run and trailed 61-56 with 5:41 remaining in the game.
Senior guard Isabelle Spingola scored a team-high 18 points, while Selena Lott added 16. Freshman Jordan King chipped in a career-best 16.