College roundup: Tigers claw back to stay unbeaten

OHIO ST. 67, NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 60: At Columbus, Ohio, Dorka Juhasz scored 15 points and Kierstan Bell added 14 to help Ohio State knock off Louisville in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Ohio State (5-3) took a 60-53 lead with 5 minutes left after Bell turned a steal into a layup and Juhasz scored from underneath. The Cardinals closed to 62-57 at the 3-minute mark and were within five points with 17 seconds left, but couldn’t score. A pair of foul shots by Madison Greene sealed it late for the Buckeyes.

Dana Evans had 18 points for the Cardinals (8-1).

Louisville had vaulted to No. 2 behind Stanford this week after knocking off then-No. 1 Oregon last weekend in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The Cardinals took a 33-31 lead into halftime on the strength of Bionca Dunham’s 10 points. Jazmine Jones, who was averaging 14.1 points this season, picked up three fouls in the first quarter and sat for all of the second. She eventually fouled out with 4:36 left in the game.

NO. 4 UCONN 92, SETON HALL 78: At South Orange, N.J., Man Walker scored 29 points and Aubrey Griffin added 25 for UConn. Mya Jackson had 22 points for the Pirates. Desiree Elmore added 16.