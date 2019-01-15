Lamonte' Turner and Jordan Bowden combined to score 40 points off the bench, and No. 3 Tennessee whipped Arkansas 106-87 on Tuesday night at Knoxville, Tenn., for its 11th consecutive victory.
Turner scored 21 points and hit 6 of 8 shots. Bowden was 6-of-7 shooting and 5 of 6 from 3-point range en route to 19 points, and Tennessee's bench outscored Arkansas' 50-23.
Tennessee last won 11 straight in the 2007-08 season. Tennessee (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) is off to its fastest start since that 2007-08 campaign.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 81, NO. VA TECH 59: At Charlottesville, Va., De'Andre Hunter scored 21 points and Ty Jerome had 14 and a career-high 12 assists as Virginia started fast and routed Virginia Tech.
Kyle Guy added 15 points for the Cavaliers (16-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed in the first meeting of the programs in which both were ranked in the top 10.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points and Ahmed Hill 14 to lead Virginia Tech (14-2, 3-1), which was seeking the first 15-1 start in program history.
NO. 10 NEVADA 72, BOISE ST. 71: At BOISE, Idaho, Cody Martin hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining for Nevada. Boise State (8-9, 3-1) had a chance to win it but Justinian Jessup's long 3-point heave at the buzzer fell short.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.