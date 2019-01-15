Lamonte' Turner and Jordan Bowden combined to score 40 points off the bench, and No. 3 Tennessee whipped Arkansas 106-87 on Tuesday night at Knoxville, Tenn., for its 11th consecutive victory.

Turner scored 21 points and hit 6 of 8 shots. Bowden was 6-of-7 shooting and 5 of 6 from 3-point range en route to 19 points, and Tennessee's bench outscored Arkansas' 50-23.

Tennessee last won 11 straight in the 2007-08 season. Tennessee (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) is off to its fastest start since that 2007-08 campaign.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 81, NO. VA TECH 59: At Charlottesville, Va., De'Andre Hunter scored 21 points and Ty Jerome had 14 and a career-high 12 assists as Virginia started fast and routed Virginia Tech.

Kyle Guy added 15 points for the Cavaliers (16-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed in the first meeting of the programs in which both were ranked in the top 10.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points and Ahmed Hill 14 to lead Virginia Tech (14-2, 3-1), which was seeking the first 15-1 start in program history. 

NO. 10 NEVADA 72, BOISE ST. 71: At BOISE, Idaho, Cody Martin hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining for Nevada. Boise State (8-9, 3-1) had a chance to win it but Justinian Jessup's long 3-point heave at the buzzer fell short.

