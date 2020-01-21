College roundup: Teague, Mitchell lead No. 1 Baylor past Oklahoma

MaCio Teague scored 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team, beating Oklahoma 61-57 on Monday night at Waco, Texas.

The Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) won their 15th straight. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.

NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 97, TEXAS 59: At Morgantown, W.Va., Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, and West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to an easy win.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Women

NO. 1 SO. CAROLINA 81, NO. 9 MISSISSIPPI ST. 79: At Columbia, S.C., Tyasha Harris scored a season-high 23 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with 2:01 left, as South Carolina rallied from nine points down in the final quarter. Harris scored the final five points for the Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0).

NO. 20 MARYLAND 76, No. 17 INDIANA 62: At College Park, Md., Shakira Austin scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, Taylor Mikesell had 16 points and eight assists for Maryland.

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 65, ALABAMA 63: At Knoxville, Tenn., Rennia Davis sank a long go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to snap Tennessee’s five-game losing streak in the series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0