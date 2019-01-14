Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night at Durham, N.C.
Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Syracuse held Duke to 2-of-8 shooting in overtime and to just 21 percent shooting from 3-point range while earning its second victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in three years.
Battle's jumper about a minute into OT gave Syracuse the lead for good at 89-88. Duke followed that with four consecutive empty possessions — three missed 3s and a turnover that Howard turned into an easy layup.
RJ Barrett's 3 pulled the Blue Devils to 93-91, but Chukwu countered with a dunk from Howard to make it a five-point game.
Zion Williamson had a career-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, and his free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 85 for Duke (14-2, 3-1), but he missed a second go-ahead foul shot. Brissett grabbed the rebound for Syracuse, but Battle's 3-pointer before the buzzer bounced off the back iron.
Barrett finished with 23 points on 8-of-30 shooting, and added 16 rebounds and nine assists.
NO. 7 KANSAS 80, TEXAS 78: At Lawrence, Kan., Lagerald Vick scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added a career-high 20, and Kansas held on when Jase Febres' 3-pointer at the buzzer never came close.
Dedric Lawson added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), who blew a 10-point second-half lead before escaping with their 10th straight win over the Longhorns.
Women
NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI ST. 85, AUBURN 59: At Auburn, Ala., Teaira McCowan had 22 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters to power Mississippi State's rout.
The Bulldogs (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) led the whole way and shot 53 percent while holding the Tigers (14-3, 2-2) to a season-low in points.
McCowan made 9 of 10 shots and all four free throw attempts while blocking three shots. She sat out the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs holding a big lead.
Carter was similarly efficient at center, making all four shots for 14 points. Neither missed in a combined 10 free throw attempts, six for Carter and four for McCowan.
Daisa Alexander led Auburn with 18 points. Brooke Moore scored 16, including four 3-pointers, and Crystal Primm finished with 14.
