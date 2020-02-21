College roundup: Sun Devils scorch No. 14 Oregon

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Rob Edwards added 24 and Arizona State beat No. 14 Oregon 77-72 on Thursday night at Tempe, Ariz., for its sixth straight victory.
The Sun Devils (18-8, 9-4 Pac-12) continued their unexpected charge up the conference standings following a mediocre January. Every team in the Pac-12 has lost at least four league games.
Oregon (20-7, 9-5) bumbled its way through a big chunk of the game, clanking errant 3-pointers and giving up turnovers. But the Ducks used an 11-0 run to it at 54 with 7:17 left.
Arizona State responded with the next six points, which included a 3-pointer from Edwards, and never trailed again.
Payton Pritchard had 18 points for Oregon but fouled out with about two minutes left, badly hurting the Ducks’ chances of a last-minute rally. Will Richardson also had 18 points and Chris Duarte added 10.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 71, SAN FRANCISCO 54: At Spokane, Killian Tillie scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Gonzaga rallied for its 19th consecutive victory.
Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge 12 for Gonzaga (27-1, 13-0 West Coast), which trailed at halftime. Charles Minlend scored 22 points and Khalil Shabazz 13 for San Francisco (17-11, 6-7).
With the win, Gonzaga clinched at least a share of an eighth consecutive regular-season WCC title.
NO. 20 IOWA 85, NO. 25 OHIO ST. 76: At Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 24 points for Iowa.
Garza has scored 20 points or more in 12th consecutive games in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.
Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to score 15 points for the Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6). Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, and Ryan Kriener added 12.
Freshman E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) with a season-high 17 points.
Women
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 63, LSU 48: At Columbia, S.C., Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks and South Carolina won its 20th straight game.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 58, GEORGIA TECH 47: At Atlanta, Jazmine Jones scored 18 points, Dana Evans added 14 points and Louisville won its third straight.
NO. 9 MISSISSIPPI ST. 92, AUBURN 85, OT: At Auburn, Ala., freshman Rickea Jackson scored nine of her season-high 34 points in overtime as Mississippi State overcame a 14-point deficit.
NO. 10 NO. CAROLINA ST. 50, MIAMI 48: At Coral Gables, Fla., Jakia Brown-Turner made a go-ahead, baseline jumper with 2.9 seconds left to lift North Carolina State.