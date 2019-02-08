Isabelle Spingola scored 12 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter that gave Marquette the lead for good as the No. 8 Golden Eagles defeated Georgetown 59-52 Friday night at Milwaukee.

Spingola, Danielle King, and Amani Wilborn each scored 12 points as Marquette (20-3, 11-0 Big East) won its 11th straight since an 87-63 loss to then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Dec. 22.

Dorothy Adomako scored 17 points and Nikola Kovacikova added 13 for Georgetown (11-12, 5-7).

With the score tied at 44-all entering the final period, Spingola connected from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions.

Georgetown missed its first five shots in the fourth quarter before Adomako scored on a driving layup to make it 50-46 with 6:40 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Dionna White pulled Georgetown with 52-49 with 6:25 remaining, but the Hoyas missed their next four shots and turned it over twice as Marquette pushed the lead to 57-49 on a 3-pointer by Allazia Blockton with 2:57 remaining.

NO. 11 STANFORD 61, NO. 7 OREGON 44: At Stanford, Calif., Kiana Williams scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half for Stanford. Alanna Smith added 17 points for the Cardinal (19-3, 9-2 Pac-12), who won their 22nd consecutive home game.

