The UW-Parkside men's basketball team had a golden opportunity to steal a win on the road Thursday night, but fell short.
The Rangers missed a potential game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer and lost to Davenport 77-74 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Grand Rapids, Mich.
"It was sitting right there for us and we weren't good enough to take it," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "They are one of the best teams in the league and we were right there."
The Rangers (11-9, 9-5 GLIAC) shot 59.6 percent from the field, but made only one of five free throws. Davenport (19-3, 11-3 GLIAC) made 17 of 20 free throws.
Joey St. Pierre scored 16 points, making eight of nine shots, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Adam Bonk added 14 points.
Top ten
NO. 4 GONZAGA 92, SAN FRANCISCO 62: At Spokane, Wash., Zach Norvell Jr. scored 13 consecutive points for the Bulldogs and launched them toward their 13th consecutive victory. Brandon Clarke had 20 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for Gonzaga.
Women
NO. 25 MIAMI 72, NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 65: At Coral Gables, Fla., Emese Hof and Beatrice Mompremier had double-doubles for Miami Hurricanes, who applied smothering defense to beat Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish were held to a season-low point total and shot 37 percent, also a season low. Miami won despite shooting just 39 percent, including 3 for 16 from 3-point range.
NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 76, NO. 15 SYRACUSE 51: At Louisville, Ky., Asia Durr scored 15 points for Louisville. Durr scored the team's first 10 points as Louisville jumped out to an 18-4 lead less than six minutes into the game.
NO. 24 FLA. STATE 75, NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA ST. 70: At Tallahassee, Fla., Nausia Woolfolk scored 22 points, including a career-high tying five 3-pointers, and Florida State scored 10 straight points late in the fourth quarter.
NO. 10 MARYLAND 72, NORTHWESTERN 57: At College Park, Md., Stephanie Jones had 16 points and nine rebounds, reserve Sara Vujacic made all four of her shots during the decisive first half and Maryland rolled to its sixth straight victory.
Local
PARKSIDE 86, DAVENPORT 56: The Rangers streaked to a 41-18 halftime lead and rolled to a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win at Grand Rapids, Mich.
Carolina Rahkonen scored 15 points, while Shleby Chesterton added 10 and five rebounds for Parkside (9-11, 7-7 GLIAC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.