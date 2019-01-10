UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel asked his team to take it up a notch against undefeated Ashland, ranked No. 6 in the nation among Division II teams.
The Rangers certainly did that on Thursday night.
Parkside played tremendous defense, got 25 points from Chavares Flanigan and 24 from Brandon Trimble, and toppled Ashland 68-61 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
"I asked the guys to find another level of toughness," Reigel said. "They did. Our defense was outstanding from start to finish."
The Rangers (6-7, 4-3 GLIAC) forced 11 turnovers on the Eagle's two main post players, Reigel said. On offense, Flanigan and Trimble made plays when they needed to, he said.
"I just hope this propels us to another level," Reigel said. "We're trying to be more consistent and I hope wins like this will get us there."
Ashland fell to 13-1 and 6-1 in the GLIAC.
Top ten
NO. 2 MICHIGAN 79, ILLINOIS 69: At Champaign, Ill., Zavier Simpson scored 16 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 and Michigan improved to 16-0. Michigan (4-0 Big Ten) and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams in the country.
Women
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 82, NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 68: At South Bend, Ind., Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and Notre Dame overcame 18 turnovers to beat No. 2 Louisville.
Brianna Turner added 16 points and Jackie Young had 14 for the Irish (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Asia Durr had 29 points for Louisville (14-1, 2-1), and Bionca Dunham added 10.
NO. 7 MISS. ST. 80, GEORGIA 71: At Starkville, Miss., Chloe Bibby scored a career-high 24 points, Teaira McCowan added 18 points and 21 rebounds and Mississippi State (15-1) survived an upset scare.
NO. 8 NO. CAROLINA ST. 63, PITT 34: At Raleigh, N.C., Kiara Leslie had 16 points and eight rebounds as North Carolina State improved to 16-0.
Local
ASHLAND 108, PARKSIDE 69: Ashland, ranked No. 7 in the nation among Division II schools, flexed its muscle to win a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Rangers (4-9, 2-5 GLIAC) trailed 25-21 after the first quarter, but scored 11 points in the second period and 15 in the fourth. Carolina Rahkonen scored 14 points and had three assists. Ali Bettencourt added 11 and grabbed six rebounds. Ashland improved to 14-1 overall and 6-1 in the GLIAC.
