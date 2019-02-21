Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points to become Notre Dame's all-time leading scorer as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish routed Duke 89-61 on Thursday night at South Bend, Ind.
Ogunbowale hit 11 of 19 shots as she passed South Bend native Skyler Diggins-Smith's 2,357 points scored from 2009-13 for coach Muffet McGraw. Ogunbowale now has 2,371.
NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 71, VIRGINIA 49: At Charlottesville, Va., Dana Evans scored 13 points and Louisville used a 16-0 run spanning halftime to take command. Asia Durr added 12 points and Sam Fuehring 11 for the Cardinals (24-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI ST. 80, MISSISSIPPI 66: At Oxford, Miss., Anriel Howard scored 21 points, Jordan Danberry added 20 and Teaira McCowan scored 15 for Mississippi State (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference).
NO. 8 MARYLAND 71, MINNESOTA 69: At College Park, Md., Kaila Charles made a buzzer-beating layup to cap a furious comeback by Maryland (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten)
NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA ST. 80, WAKE FOREST 46: At Raleigh, N.C., Aislinn Konig scored 14 points and handed out six assists for North Carolina State (23-3, 10-3 ACC).
INDIANA 75, NO. 10 IOWA 73: At Bloomington, Ind., Bendu Yeaney scored with 3.8 seconds left and blocked a potential game-winning shot to lift Indiana to an upset win.
With the game tied at 73, she drove for go-ahead basket. Tania Davis tried a 3 at the buzzer that Yeaney blocked to snap a four-game skid for the Hoosiers (18-10, 7-9 Big Ten).
PARKSIDE 80, LAKE SUPERIOR ST. 62: Ali Bettencourt scored 19 points and Caroline Rahkonen added 14 as the Rangers won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
Parkside (11-13, 9-9 GLIAC) led 36-20 at halftime. The Lakers dropped to 7-18 and 2-16 in the GLIAC.
NO. 7 MICHIGAN 69, MINNESOTA 60: At Minneapolis, Jordan Poole scored 22 points to lead a long-range shooting spree for the Wolverines. Jon Teske had 17 points and seven rebounds and Ignas Brazdeikis added 10 points for the Wolverines (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten).
PARKSIDE 60, LAKE SUPERIOR ST. 58: Senior Chavares Flanigan scored two lay-ups in the final 30 seconds - the second with four seconds left - to help the Rangers win a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
Parkside (13-11, 11-7 GLIAC) led 30-27 at halftime and extended the advantage to eight in the second before falling behind. The Rangers committed 18 turnovers.
"You probably shouldn't win with that many, but we made some big plays down the stretch," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel.
Flanigan finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Brandon Trimble added 15 points.
