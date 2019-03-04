Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter led a long-range assault, combining for 18 3-pointers as No.2 Virginia broke open a tight game in the second half and cruised to a 79-53 victory over Syracuse on Monday night at Syracuse.
Virginia (27-2, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), whose only two losses were to Duke, has won seven straight since losing for the second time to the Blue Devils and leads North Carolina by a half game in the ACC.
Syracuse (19-11, 10-7) was coming off a solid road win at Wake Forest, but the Orange's vaunted zone defense was torched for eight 3-pointers during a 27-3 spurt. After falling behind by one point, the Cavaliers outscored Syracuse 37-10 over the final 15 minutes and set a record for 3-pointers allowed by the Orange.
Guy finished with 25 points, Hunter had 21, and Jerome 16. They finished a combined 18 of 24 from behind the arc.
NO. 8 TEXAS TECH 70, TEXAS 51: At Lubbock, Texas, Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney added 15 and Texas Tech stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining.
With his mom watching from the stands after traveling from the Dominican Republic on senior night, Brandone Francis scored all 12 of his points in the second half in an eighth straight win for the Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).
Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (16-14, 8-9) with 16 points, but Texas struggled all night to get in sync on offense and finished shooting 30 percent.
Women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 63, WEST VIRGINIA 57: At Morgantown, W.Va., Lauren Cox had 22 points and 10 rebounds for top-ranked Baylor, which capped a perfect Big 12 season for the Lady Bears.
Baylor (28-1, 18-0 Big 12) never trailed in winning its 20th straight game entering the conference tournament.
Juicy Landrum added 13 points and Chloe Jackson scored 10 for Baylor, which didn't secure the win until time ran out on the cold-shooting Mountaineers (20-9, 11-7).
NO. 2 UCONN 57, SO. FLORIDA 47: At Tampa, Fla., Christyn Williams scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and second-ranked UConn finished the game on a 9-0 run to win its regular-season finale.
The Huskies (28-2, 16-0), playing without injured star Katie Lou Samuelson, completed another perfect run through the American Athletic Conference, improving to 102-0 during the regular season against league opponents since the AAC was formed six seasons ago.
USF (16-14, 7-9) led 29-25 at halftime and trailed 50-47 with five minutes remaining, but couldn't keep pace down the stretch.
