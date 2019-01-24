Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Nick Ward had 21 points with 10 rebounds and sixth-ranked Michigan State blew past No. 19 Iowa 82-67 at Iowa City, Ia., on Thursday night, extending its winning streak to 13 games.
Matt McQuaid added three second-half 3-pointers for the Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten), who used a 24-2 run just after halftime to secure a school-record 21st consecutive league victory.
Tyler Cook scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to give Iowa a 50-42 lead. But he was soon matched by the unflappable Winston, who hit three 3s in a row to help the Spartans retake the lead, 53-50.
Women
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 77, TENNESSEE 62: At Knoxville, Tenn., Jackie Young had a triple-double and Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points as Notre Dame rallied in the second half.
Young had 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and only two turnovers for the seventh triple-double in Notre Dame history. Ogunbowale scored 24 of her 28 points in the second half to help Notre Dame (18-1) earn its 12th consecutive victory.
NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 68, NO. 22 FLORIDA ST. 49: At Tallahassee, Fla., Asia Durr bounced back from her worst game of the season with 29 points, and Louisville jumped out to an early lead and won.
Durr shot 10 of 16 from the floor with seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their fourth straight victory.
NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI ST. 90, FLORIDA 42: At Gainesville, Fla., Anriel Howard scored 21 points and led four scorers in double figures for Mississippi State.
Sophomore guard Bre'amber Scott added 15 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (18-1, 6-0 SEC), who won their eighth straight game. Senior guard Jordan Danberry had 12 points and four assists, while freshman guard Xaria Wiggins added 11 points.-
NO. 8 N.C. STATE 54, CLEMSON 51: At Raleigh, N.C., Kiara Leslie scored 13 points, Elissa Cunane added 11 and Erika Cassell 10 as N.C. State remained undefeated.
Leslie scored seven points in the third quarter as N.C. State (19-0, 6-0 ACC) turned a one-point deficit into a 48-39 lead heading into the final period. DD Rogers had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who overcame 21 turnovers to remain the only undefeated team in the nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.