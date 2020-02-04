College roundup: No. 3 Oregon deals No. 4 UConn first campus loss in 7 years

Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 3 Oregon handed fourth-ranked UConn its first loss on campus in seven years, rolling to a 74-56 victory on Monday night at Storrs, Conn.

It was UConn’s worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when the Huskies lost to North Carolina by 23 points. UConn hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. The Huskies were beaten by No. 2 Baylor by 16 points in Hartford, Connecticut, last month, ending the team’s 98-game home winning streak.

Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks (20-2), falling short of increasing her NCAA-record 23 triple-doubles.

NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE 67, GEORGIA 53: At Starkville, Miss., freshman Rickea Jackson had a career-high 24 points for Mississippi State.

Men

NO. 1 BAYLOR 73, KANSAS ST. 67: At Manhattan, Kan., Jared Butler scored 20 points and Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games. MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears (20-1, 9-0 Big 12).

NO. 3 KANSAS 69, TEXAS 58: At Lawrence, Kan., Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points for Kansas (19-3, 8-1 Big 12).

NO. 8 FLORIDA ST. 65, NORTH CAROLINA 59: At Tallahassee, Fla., Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 for Florida State.

