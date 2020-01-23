College roundup: No. 6 Louisville gets past Georgia Tech

NO. 10 SETON HALL 73, PROVIDENCE 64: At Newark, N.J., Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to make up for a rare sub-par game by Myles Powell and Seton Hall won its ninth straight.

Jared Rhoden added 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Pirates improve to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in the Big East, their best start in the league. Powell, who was averaging 22.4 points, finished with 14, while Quincy McKnight had 11.

Alpha Diallo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Providence (11-9, 4-3), which was limited to 36% shooting from the field. Nate Watson added 10 points.

NO. 16 AUBURN 80, SO. CAROLINA 67: At Auburn, Ala., Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J'Von McCormick added 13 as Auburn stopped a two-game skid.

The Tigers (16-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.

South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.

NO. 19 IOWA 85, NO. 24 RUTGERS 80: At Iowa City, Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds as Iowa held on in the closing seconds.