College roundup: No. 6 Louisville gets past Georgia Tech

Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping No. 6 Louisville hold off Georgia Tech 68-64 on Wednesday night at Louisville, Ky.
Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville (16-3, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fifth in a row. The Cardinals held Tech (8-11, 3-6) to 33% shooting in the second half after the Yellow Jackets made 62% before halftime.
The Cardinals trailed 43-32 early in the second half before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over 10½ minutes to take the lead.
Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who lost their third straight and fourth of five.
NO. 7 DAYTON 86, ST. BONAVENTURE 60: At Dayton, Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points, Obi Toppin had four dunks as Dayton won while playing with its highest ranking in 52 years.
Crutcher's 3 started a 22-5 run that closed the first half and put Dayton (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) up 47-29. Toppin provided the most crowd-pleasing moments, repeatedly getting open for alley-oop dunks. He had 18 points and nine rebounds.
Jaren English led the Bonnies (12-7, 4-2) with 17 points.
NO. 10 SETON HALL 73, PROVIDENCE 64: At Newark, N.J., Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to make up for a rare sub-par game by Myles Powell and Seton Hall won its ninth straight.
Jared Rhoden added 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Pirates improve to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in the Big East, their best start in the league. Powell, who was averaging 22.4 points, finished with 14, while Quincy McKnight had 11.
Alpha Diallo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Providence (11-9, 4-3), which was limited to 36% shooting from the field. Nate Watson added 10 points.
NO. 16 AUBURN 80, SO. CAROLINA 67: At Auburn, Ala., Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J'Von McCormick added 13 as Auburn stopped a two-game skid.
The Tigers (16-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.
South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.
NO. 19 IOWA 85, NO. 24 RUTGERS 80: At Iowa City, Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds as Iowa held on in the closing seconds.
Connor McCaffery hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds, his only points of the night, to close out the win for the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten), who led by nine points three times in the second half before Rutgers (14-5, 5-3) rallied.
Garza, the Big Ten's leading scorer, had his 11th double-double of the season. Wieskamp had 18 points, Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Ryan Kriener had 11 for the Hawkeyes.
Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 29 points for Rutgers.
TULSA 80, NO. 20 MEMPHIS 40: At Tulsa, Jeriah Horne scored 21 points to help lead Tulsa to a surprisingly dominant win.
Martins Igbanu had 11 points and Brandon Rachal, the reigning American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week, also had 11 for Tulsa (13-6, 5-1 American). Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points for Memphis (14-4, 3-2).
MARQUETTE: Senior forward Ed Morrow has left the team for personal reasons, head coach Steve Wojciechowski said Thursday. Morrow, a redshirt senior who began his career at Nebraska, had been on an indefinite leave for personal reasons since Jan. 15.
Women
NO. 2 BAYLOR 66, TCU 57: At Fort Worth, Texas, Queen Egbo and Te'a Cooper each had 14 points and Baylor extended its record Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 46 games.
Baylor (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), playing without leading scorer NaLyssa Smith because of a sprained right ankle, went into the fourth quarter down a point before scoring eight straight.
Lauren Cox had 11 points for Baylor, which also has won 38 consecutive Big 12 road games, second only to No. 3 UConn's streak of 49 conference wins in a row. DiDi RIchards and Juicy Landrum both had 10 points.
Kianna Ray had 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead TCU (13-4, 4-2).
OKLAHOMA ST. 57, NO. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 55: At Morgantown, W. Va., Vivian Gray scored 22 points and assisted Clitan de Sousa on the winning basket with 20 seconds left as West Virginia lost its third straight.
Kysre Gondrezick missed a tying shot in the final seconds for the Mountaineers (13-4).
Ja'Mee Asberry added 16 points for the Cowgirls (12-6) and de Sousa had nine. Gray was only 9-of-30 shooting by had eight rebounds and five assists.