Cam Reddish made a tying 3-pointer with 1:28 left and the go-ahead free throws with 14 seconds remaining, helping No. 2 Duke overcome a 23-point second-half deficit to beat No. 16 Louisville 71-69 on Tuesday night at Louisville, Ky.
After making 2 of 17 shots to open the second half, the Blue Devils (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got hot and shut down the Cardinals over the final 9:54.
Zion Williamson (27 points, 12 rebounds) ignored foul trouble and instead drew whistles in his favor, making 8 of 9 from the line before Reddish added a couple of 3s in between free throws — the last two of which followed an official review of a play under Duke’s basket.
Christen Cunningham tried to tie it for Louisville (17-8, 8-4), but his jumper in the lane bounced off the rim and into Williamson’s hands as the final seconds ticked off. The Blue Devils celebrated as they left the court after completing the second-biggest second-half comeback in program history.
Reddish scored 16 of his 22 points after halftime and RJ Barrett added 13 for Duke, which won its eighth in a row despite shooting a season-low 37 percent from the field.
Jordan Nwora had 23 points and Dwaynme Sutton 15 for Louisville, which dropped its second straight. The Cardinals shot 42 percent but just 9 of 24 in the second half.
PENN STATE 75, NO. 6 MICHIGAN 69: At State College, Pa., Lamar Stevens scored 15 of his 26 points in the first half and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Penn State to an upset.
Penn State pulled away in the first half as its star heated up and Michigan played the second without its coach.
Michigan coach John Beilein received back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected for arguing with officials as the teams entered the locker rooms after the first half.
Myles Dread chipped in 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, for the Nittany Lions (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten). The win snapped Penn State’s eight-game skid against Michigan.
Charles Matthews scored 24 points and Jordan Poole added 17 for the Wolverines (22-3, 11-3) who never led after the first 2:24.
NO. 17 LSU 73, NO. 5 KENTUCKY 71: At Lexington, Ky., Kavell Bigby-Williams’s tip-in at the buzzer lifted LSU to a win.
With the game tied after Keldon Johnson made two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drove the length of the court. His shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009. It was just the sixth time ever that LSU (20-4, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) has beaten Kentucky (20-4, 10-2).
Tremont Waters, who finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers, hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to give LSU a two-point lead before Johnson’s free throws tied it.
Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams scored 12 each and Mays had 11 for the Tigers.
Big Ten
NO. 24 MARYLAND 70, NO. 8 PURDUE 56: At College Park, Md., Jalen Smith scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Maryland used a strong defensive performance to end the Boilermakers’ eight-game winning streak.
Down by eight at halftime, the Terrapins (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) took the lead for the first time with 10 minutes left before pulling away.
The comeback was fueled by Smith, Eric Alaya and fellow freshman Aaron Wiggins.
Ayala scored 15, Anthony Cowan Jr. added 12 and Fernando Bruno had 12 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh straight double-double and 16th of the season. Wiggins scored 11 on 4-of-6 shooting.
