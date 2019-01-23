Grant Williams scored a career-high 41 points and finished off a three-point play with 31.6 seconds left in overtime to put top-ranked Tennessee ahead to stay, and the Volunteers—freshly minted as the nation’s No. 1 team—held off Vanderbilt 88-83 on Wednesday night at Nashville, Tenn.

The Volunteers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 13th straight game and first since moving to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the second time in program history. They also have won five of the last six against their in-state rival.

Women

NO. 2 BAYLOR 84, NO. 20 IOWA ST. 69: At Waco, Texas, Lauren Cox scored 22 points to lead all five Baylor starters in double figures as the Lady Bears (16-1) pulled away in the second half.

NO. 3 UCONN 79, SMU 39: At Storrs, Conn., Napheesa Collier scored 22 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 21 to lead UConn (17-1) to a rout, the Huskies’ 107th straight victory over an American Athletic Conference opponent.

Local

CARTHAGE 67, ELMHURST 59: The Lady Reds stayed red hot, winning a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Elmhurst, Ill., for their eighth victory in a row.

Carthage (13-5, 7-2 CCIW) led 34-30 at halftime after outscoring the Blue Jays (8-9, 4-4 CCIW) 19-9 in the second quarter.

Autumn Kalis scored 22 points, while Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward added nine and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

