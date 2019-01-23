Grant Williams scored a career-high 41 points and finished off a three-point play with 31.6 seconds left in overtime to put top-ranked Tennessee ahead to stay, and the Volunteers—freshly minted as the nation’s No. 1 team—held off Vanderbilt 88-83 on Wednesday night at Nashville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 13th straight game and first since moving to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the second time in program history. They also have won five of the last six against their in-state rival.
Women
NO. 2 BAYLOR 84, NO. 20 IOWA ST. 69: At Waco, Texas, Lauren Cox scored 22 points to lead all five Baylor starters in double figures as the Lady Bears (16-1) pulled away in the second half.
NO. 3 UCONN 79, SMU 39: At Storrs, Conn., Napheesa Collier scored 22 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 21 to lead UConn (17-1) to a rout, the Huskies’ 107th straight victory over an American Athletic Conference opponent.
Local
CARTHAGE 67, ELMHURST 59: The Lady Reds stayed red hot, winning a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Elmhurst, Ill., for their eighth victory in a row.
Carthage (13-5, 7-2 CCIW) led 34-30 at halftime after outscoring the Blue Jays (8-9, 4-4 CCIW) 19-9 in the second quarter.
Autumn Kalis scored 22 points, while Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward added nine and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.