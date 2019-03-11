Natisha Hiedeman and Allazia Blockton each scored 23 points to help No. 13 Marquette beat Georgetown 75-62 on Monday in Chicago to advance to its third straight Big East Conference title game.
Blockton gave Marquette a 20-point lead, 34-14, on a 3-point play with 6:27 remaining in the second quarter but the Golden Eagles didn’t make another field goal the rest of the half as Georgetown pulled within 39-33 after a closing 19-5 run.
Georgetown was within two points early in the second half, but Selena Lott and Amani Wilborn each made a 3-pointer on consecutive Marquette possessions to push the lead to 55-42. Hiedeman’s two free throws at the end of the third made it 62-42.
Top-seeded Marquette (26-6) hit 12 3-pointers, setting a program record in the conference tournament. Hiedeman, the unanimous Big East player of the year, made five 3-pointers and Blockton had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Marquette plays DePaul in the championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Dorothy Adomako led Georgetown (16-15) with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Dionna White added 16 points.
NO. 1 BAYLOR 67, NO. 13 IOWA ST. 49: At Oklahoma City, Kalani Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds to help Baylor win the Big 12 Tournament championship game.
Brown, a 6-foot-7 senior center, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Chloe Jackson scored 16 points and Lauren Cox added 14 for the Lady Bears (31-1), who outscored the Cyclones 19-5 in the fourth quarter. It was Baylor’s 10th Big 12 title overall and ninth in the past 11 years.
NO. 2 UCONN 66, UCF 45: At Uncasville, Conn., Napheesa Collier scored 25 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as UConn won its sixth straight American Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
Christyn Williams had 13 points and Crystal Dangerfield added 12 for the Huskies (31-2), who improved to 120-0 against AAC opponents since the league was formed in 2013.
Collier was named tournament MVP. She set an AAC record by scoring 85 points during the Huskies three games. The double-double was her 20th this season and the 44th of her UConn career.
Men
NO. 1 GONZAGA 100, PEPPERDINE 74: At Las Vegas, Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures, and Gonzaga earned a spot in West Coast Conference tournament championship game.
Gonzaga (30-2), which has won six consecutive WCC titles, will look for its seventh straight on Tuesday, when it will face the winner of Monday’s late semifinal between San Diego and Saint Mary’s.
