Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, and Illinois used a swarming defense to upset No. 9 Michigan State 79-74 on Monday night at Champaign, Ill.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 16 for Illinois (8-15, 4-9 Big Ten), and Trent Frazier added 15 as the Illini handed the Spartans (18-5, 9-3) their third straight loss.
Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 21 points. Xavier Tillman added 16.
Illinois led for all but a three-minute stretch late in the game, pushing ahead by as many as 14 points before Michigan State rallied to take a 64-63 lead on Kenny Goins’ 3-pointer with 6:21 remaining.
But Illinois, behind its defense, held on and took a 71-68 lead on Dosunmu’s 3-pointer with 2:35 left. Dosunmu made another 3 with 1:57 remaining, and the Illini held on from there as the Spartans missed their last four field-goal attempts.
NO. 1 TENNESSEE 72, MISSOURI 60: At Knoxville, Tenn., Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams scored 13 points each as Tennessee extended its school-record winning streak to 17 games. The Vols (21-1, 9-0 SEC) has the longest active winning streak of any Division I team.
NO. 2 DUKE 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 55: At Durham, N.C., freshman Cameron Reddish scored 24 points, and Duke pulled away to win.
Zion Williamson had 16 points and a season-best 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Tre Jones added 11 points for the Blue Devils (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
NO. 5 KENTUCKY 76, SO. CAROLINA 48: At Lexington, Ky., PJ Washington scored 20 points, and Kentucky rolled to its ninth consecutive victory.
The Wildcats (19-3, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) shot just 41 percent but held the Gamecocks to just 28 percent in the second half and 36 percent overall. Tyler Herro, Reid Travis each added 11 points for the Wildcats.
NO. 7 MICHIGAN 77, RUTGERS 65: At Piscataway, N.J., freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored 23 points and Michigan hit nine of its first 11 shots in opening a big lead. Zavier Simpson added 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten).
NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 113, N.C. STATE 96: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Luke Maye had a season-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds as the Tar Heels earned their sixth straight win. Maye finished 10 of 15 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws for the Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.