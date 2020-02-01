College roundup: Howard returns with 31 points; Marquette downs DePaul

Markus Howard returned to action and scored 31 points and Marquette beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday at Milwaukee in game the Blue Demons led most of the way at Milwaukee.

His jumper — which followed a pair foul shots — occurred with 82 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles (16-6, 6-4 Big East Conference) the lead for good. He scored eight of Marquette's last 10. Howard gave Marquette its only lead of the first half at 21-20.

Koby McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson 11.

After winning 12 of its first 13, the Blue Demons (13-9) have gone 1-8 in Big East Conference play. Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons with 21 points.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 77, NO. CAROLINA ST. 57: At Raleigh, N.C., Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points for Louisville. Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals (19-3, 10-1).

CREIGHTON 76, NO. 8 VILLANOVA 61: At Philadelphia, Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half in Creighton's upset.

Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row.