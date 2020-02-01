College roundup: Howard returns with 31 points; Marquette downs DePaul

Markus Howard returned to action and scored 31 points and Marquette beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday at Milwaukee in game the Blue Demons led most of the way at Milwaukee.
His jumper — which followed a pair foul shots — occurred with 82 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles (16-6, 6-4 Big East Conference) the lead for good. He scored eight of Marquette's last 10. Howard gave Marquette its only lead of the first half at 21-20.
Koby McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson 11.
After winning 12 of its first 13, the Blue Demons (13-9) have gone 1-8 in Big East Conference play. Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons with 21 points.
NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 77, NO. CAROLINA ST. 57: At Raleigh, N.C., Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points for Louisville. Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals (19-3, 10-1).
CREIGHTON 76, NO. 8 VILLANOVA 61: At Philadelphia, Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half in Creighton's upset.
Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row.
XAVIER 74, NO. 10 SETON HALL 62: At Newark, N.J., Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Xavier opened a big lead early and ended the Pirates' 10-game winning streak. Naji Marshall added 19 points and KyKy Tandy had 14 for the Musketeers (14-8, 3-6 Big East).
NO. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 66, KANSAS ST. 57: At Morgantown, W.Va., Derek Culver had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead West Virginia and giving coach Bob Huggins his 877th career win - seventh place all time in Division I.
PROVIDENCE 65, NO. 16 BUTLER 61: At Indianapolis, Luwane Pipkins scored 22 points and made six consecutive free throws in the final minute as Providence (12-10, 5-4 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak.
NO. 22 LSU 73, MISSISSIPPI 63: At Baton Raton, La., Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and LSU extended its winning streak to 10 games.
Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trnedon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC).
Women
NO. 10 OREGON ST. 77, UTAH 65: At Salt Lake City, Mikayla Pivec had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Oregon State. Kat Tudor added 16 points and Aleah Goodman chipped in 11 for the Beavers (18-4, 6-4 Pac-12).