Natisha Hiedeman tied her career high with 32 points and No. 20 Marquette beat No. 24 DePaul 96-63 on Friday night at Milwaukee.
Hiedeman made five 3-pointers and had eight rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Golden Eagles. Amani Wilborn added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, Danielle King had 19 points and six boards, and Selena Lott had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Marquette (11-3, 2-0 Big East) dominated the first and third quarters, outscoring the Blue Demons 29-9 in the first and 26-10 in the third. The Eagles had a 29-4 run in the first quarter and scored 19 straight in the third.
Mart'e Grays had 23 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double and Ashton Millender scored 11 for DePaul (10-4, 1-1). The Blue Demons were 5 of 31 from the arc.
Marquette had a 33-15 edge in points off turnovers and made 37 of 74 shots from the field.
NO. 2 OREGON 84, WASHINGTON 71: At Eugene, Ore., Erin Boley scored a career-high 28 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and 10 assists for Oregon.
Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Ducks (12-1, 1-0) opened defense of their Pac-12 title with their fifth consecutive victory. Ruthy Hebard had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Penn State suspended basketball coach Patrick Chambers for one game for shoving a player during a timeout Thursday night in a loss at No. 2 Michigan
Midway through the first half in the 68-55 loss, the ESPN broadcast showed footage of a fired-up Chambers in a huddle, reaching out with one arm and pushing freshman guard Myles Dread in the chest. Chambers apologized on Friday night.
