Natisha Hiedeman scored 28 points to lead No. 14 Marquette past Seton Hall 96-60 on Friday at Milwaukee.
Amani Wilborn added 20 points for the Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-0 Big East). Erika Davenport had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle King had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Marquette scored 35 points in the first quarter and led 56-31 at halftime. The Golden Eagles shot 52 percent for the game.
Victoria Cardaci led Seton Hall (11-6, 3-3) with 16 points, making 4 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc. Shadeen Samuels had 15 points and Selena Philoxy added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
The Pirates were pesky on defense, finishing with 15 steals, but couldn't prevent Marquette from pulling away.
NO. 5 OREGON 77, NO. 19 ARIZONA ST. 71: At Eugene, Ore., Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points and Oregon fought off a late 3-point barrage to ein.
Maite Cazorla added 16 points and Ruthy Hebard had 14 for the Ducks (16-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their ninth game in a row. Oregon made its last six free throws to put the game away.
Kianna Ibis had 22 points to lead the Sun Devils (12-5, 3-3), who scored 15 of their final 17 points from beyond the arc. Jamie Ruden added 12 points off the bench.
