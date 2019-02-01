Luka Garza scored 19 points, Joe Wieskamp added 16 and Iowa stunned fifth-ranked Michigan 74-59 on Friday night at Iowa City, Iowa, handing the Wolverines their second loss of the season.
Ryan Kriener had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak with their biggest win of the season.
Iowa blistered Michigan's top-notch defense and put the Wolverines in their biggest hole of the season, 14 points, late in the first half. The Hawkeyes used a 21-2 run to grab a 42-29 lead at the break — nearly matching the 49 points Ohio State put up against Michigan in a 16-point loss on Tuesday.
Michigan (20-2, 9-2) clawed back to within 54-49, but a 3-pointer by Garza and a three-point play from Wieskamp helped push Iowa's lead back to 67-51 with 5:18 left.
Note
The NCAA has declared Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the remainder of this season and next season after his name surfaced in the FBI probe into college basketball corruption.
The NCAA said that De Sousa's guardian received a $2,500 payment from a university booster and agent and agreed to receive an additional $20,000 from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing his commitment to the Jayhawks.
